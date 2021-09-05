Contrasting Rennova Health (OTCMKTS:RNVAD) and Ethema Health (OTCMKTS:GRST)

Ethema Health (OTCMKTS:GRST) and Rennova Health (OTCMKTS:RNVAD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ethema Health and Rennova Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ethema Health $340,000.00 16.21 $3.09 million N/A N/A Rennova Health $7.20 million 0.01 -$18.34 million N/A N/A

Ethema Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rennova Health.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ethema Health and Rennova Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ethema Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Rennova Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Ethema Health has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rennova Health has a beta of -1.6, suggesting that its share price is 260% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Ethema Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of Ethema Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.5% of Rennova Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ethema Health and Rennova Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ethema Health -169.44% -54.99% -15.88% Rennova Health -254.69% N/A -116.51%

Summary

Ethema Health beats Rennova Health on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ethema Health Company Profile

Ethema Health Corp. engages in the development and operations of medical clinics. It operates through Rental Operations and In-Patient segments. The Rental Operations segment focuses in the leasing of rehabilitation facility to third parties. The In-Patient segment comprises of rehabilitation services to customers. The company was founded on April 1, 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Rennova Health Company Profile

Rennova Health, Inc. provides diagnostics and supportive software solutions to healthcare providers. The Company’s solutions include diagnostic solutions, revenue cycle management, healthcare software solutions, financial services, diagnostic laboratory testing and analytics for precision medicine, electronic health records and other software services. Rennova Health, Inc., formerly known as CollabRx, Inc., is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

