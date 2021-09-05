Contrasting Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) and Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB)

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) and Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Veritex has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Itaú Unibanco has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Veritex and Itaú Unibanco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritex 0 0 1 1 3.50 Itaú Unibanco 0 1 0 0 2.00

Veritex presently has a consensus target price of $32.50, indicating a potential downside of 9.34%. Given Veritex’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Veritex is more favorable than Itaú Unibanco.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Veritex and Itaú Unibanco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritex $369.19 million 4.80 $73.88 million $1.56 22.98 Itaú Unibanco $33.73 billion 1.65 $3.67 billion $0.40 14.18

Itaú Unibanco has higher revenue and earnings than Veritex. Itaú Unibanco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veritex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.6% of Veritex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of Itaú Unibanco shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Veritex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Veritex pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Itaú Unibanco pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Veritex pays out 51.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Itaú Unibanco pays out 7.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Veritex has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Itaú Unibanco has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Veritex and Itaú Unibanco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritex 30.32% 9.38% 1.27% Itaú Unibanco 17.21% 17.09% 1.32%

Summary

Veritex beats Itaú Unibanco on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies. The Wholesale Bank segment offers corporate and investment banking activities, including its middle-market banking business. The Activities with the Market and Corporation segment deals with the result arising from capital surplus, subordinated debt surplus and the net balance of tax credits and debts. The company was founded on September 9, 1943 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

