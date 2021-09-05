Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Price Target Raised to C$13.75

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) had its price target lifted by Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$13.75 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark lowered their price target on Converge Technology Solutions to C$14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Converge Technology Solutions has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$12.15.

Shares of TSE CTS opened at C$12.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 277.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.87. Converge Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$1.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.31.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

