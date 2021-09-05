Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.86.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a report on Sunday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.88 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Convey Holding Parent stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.39. 280,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,374. Convey Holding Parent has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $14.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.21.

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $75.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.45 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Convey Holding Parent will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen C. Farrell purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $585,000.00. Also, EVP Kyle Stern purchased 38,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $508,531.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Convey Holding Parent in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Convey Holding Parent in the second quarter valued at $192,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Convey Holding Parent in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Convey Holding Parent in the second quarter valued at $207,000. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Convey Holding Parent Company Profile

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

