Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $97.75 Million

Brokerages expect Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) to post $97.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $98.00 million and the lowest is $97.49 million. Corcept Therapeutics reported sales of $86.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full year sales of $374.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $371.41 million to $377.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $438.33 million, with estimates ranging from $435.85 million to $440.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Corcept Therapeutics.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 28.45%.

CORT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

In other news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,076,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $1,782,000. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CORT. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 5.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 6.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 72,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 247,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.53. 399,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,722. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.69. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $31.18.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

