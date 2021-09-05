CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Receives $139.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $139.63.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COR shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $154.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.94, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.30 and a 200-day moving average of $128.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. CoreSite Realty has a fifty-two week low of $107.23 and a fifty-two week high of $154.72.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 143.10%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 95.67%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total transaction of $555,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Steven James Smith sold 5,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.98, for a total transaction of $755,356.30. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 51,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,163,168.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,829 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,619. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,312,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 72.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.0% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

