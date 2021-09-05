Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 8.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $429.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $444.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $431.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $337.25 and a one year high of $479.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GWW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.75.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

