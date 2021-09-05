Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1,311.2% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 23,497 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,597,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000.

FPX opened at $131.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.11. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $137.06.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

