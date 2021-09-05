Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Shares Gap Up to $95.47

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $95.47, but opened at $99.12. Cortexyme shares last traded at $98.25, with a volume of 30 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRTX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Cortexyme in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.67.

Get Cortexyme alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.60 and a beta of 0.76.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Detke sold 40,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $2,187,697.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Detke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,411 shares of company stock worth $5,887,490 over the last quarter. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRTX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cortexyme in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Cortexyme by 824.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cortexyme by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cortexyme by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Cortexyme in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Cortexyme Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.