Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Holdings Increased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 21.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,509 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST stock opened at $462.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $204.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $429.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $386.41. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $463.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $465.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.55.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.