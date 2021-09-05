Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Increased to $500.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $432.55.

Shares of COST stock opened at $462.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $429.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.41. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $463.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $425,280,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,477,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,052 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,452,765 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,569,511,000 after purchasing an additional 652,748 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,077,210 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $379,695,000 after purchasing an additional 645,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,838,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,415,000 after purchasing an additional 640,467 shares during the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

