Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 65 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ECL. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Ecolab by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,196,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $658,341,000 after purchasing an additional 617,083 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $981,228,000 after acquiring an additional 552,683 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1,073.2% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 528,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,225,000 after acquiring an additional 483,833 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,240,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,053,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,081,738,000 after acquiring an additional 311,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

ECL stock traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $225.14. 980,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,185. The company has a market cap of $64.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.85, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.25. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.25 and a 1-year high of $230.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.60.

In other news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $2,595,946.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,894,210.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,184,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,001,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,460 shares of company stock worth $9,860,974 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

