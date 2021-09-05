Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 106 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises about 1.3% of Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $238.82. 1,339,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,954,203. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $247.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $236.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.56.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCD. Cowen increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

