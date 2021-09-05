Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,903 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for about 2.6% of Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $11,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,398,114 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $311,123,000 after acquiring an additional 58,643 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,705 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 27,002 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 227.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRM stock traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $267.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,357,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,423,565. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $275.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist Securities increased their target price on salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $310.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.92.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total transaction of $1,183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at $15,900,466.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.51, for a total value of $4,870,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 717,056 shares of company stock valued at $178,248,162 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

