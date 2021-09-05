Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the first quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 100.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 81.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1,153.8% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

Shares of EXC stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.82. 3,535,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,139,619. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $50.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

