Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Receives $171.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $171.67.

CBRL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $143.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.73. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52-week low of $106.92 and a 52-week high of $178.82. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 69.91 and a beta of 1.51.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 565.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

