Craig Hallum Raises Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Price Target to $25.00

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SWBI. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Cowen upped their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $22.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.65. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $39.61.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 88.85% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company had revenue of $274.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.06%.

In other news, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $322,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deana L. Mcpherson sold 5,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,636 shares of company stock valued at $772,731 in the last three months. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWBI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,195,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,572,000 after acquiring an additional 479,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 932.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,844,000 after acquiring an additional 360,311 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 575,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after acquiring an additional 305,761 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 2,263.6% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 303,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after acquiring an additional 290,944 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

