Creative Planning Has $966,000 Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,424 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIVR. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 10,026 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 9,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 228.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF stock opened at $23.83 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.03.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

