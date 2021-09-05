Creative Planning Lowers Stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Creative Planning cut its position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,409 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,720 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.07% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFSC. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 49,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $271,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 38.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 46.9% in the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 233,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,536,000 after buying an additional 74,500 shares during the last quarter. 60.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFSC stock opened at $44.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.11. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52 week low of $25.21 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 11.05%. Analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director John S. Eulich bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $337,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $196,520.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 44,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,167,566.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

