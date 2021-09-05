Creative Planning Purchases 167 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Creative Planning grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

WRB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Shares of WRB opened at $74.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $58.84 and a twelve month high of $82.43.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 11.27%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.41%.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

