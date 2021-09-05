Cred Price Hits $0.0040 on Major Exchanges (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. During the last week, Cred has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. Cred has a total market capitalization of $4.01 million and $457,873.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cred coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00062260 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003279 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00015682 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00125073 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $415.10 or 0.00827027 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00047517 BTC.

About Cred

LBA is a coin. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 990,410,205 coins. Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io . The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cred (LBA) is a cryptocurrency token and operates on the Ethereum platform. It is a decentralized lending ecosystem that facilitates global open access to credit. LBA is a global utility token that enables superior rates on digital assets. Cred lends USD, Euros and other fiat currencies with your crypto assets as collateral. No need to sell your crypto, simply access a secured line of credit. Cred offers the most competitive interest rates on digital assets such as BTC, XRP, ETH and fiat currencies such as the USD and EURO. Access your earning potential through one of Cred’s many partners. No minimum investment size, no hidden fees, just great returns. Earn up to 10% on your digital assets including crypto, fiat, and precious metals. Cred has one of the most comprehensive insurance policies available on the market, including Cyber hacking, E&O and regulatory coverage. Cred works with Lockton, one of the world’s largest privately owned, independent insurance brokerage firms, and with some of the largest insurance underwriters in the world. “

Buying and Selling Cred

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

