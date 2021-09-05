Critical Review: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) vs. Natcore Technology (OTCMKTS:NTCXF)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) and Natcore Technology (OTCMKTS:NTCXF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natcore Technology has a beta of -0.67, indicating that its share price is 167% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and Natcore Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 38.14% 29.17% 19.32% Natcore Technology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and Natcore Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 0 4 3 0 2.43 Natcore Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus target price of $127.01, suggesting a potential upside of 2.45%. Given Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is more favorable than Natcore Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.6% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and Natcore Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing $45.51 billion 14.13 $18.19 billion $3.39 36.57 Natcore Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than Natcore Technology.

Summary

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing beats Natcore Technology on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras. The company was founded by Chung Mou Chang on February 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

About Natcore Technology

Natcore Technology, Inc. is a research and development company, which engages in developing silicon solar cell technologies. Its primary product is Natcore Foil Cell, which eliminates the need to use high-cost silver in mass-manufactured silicon solar cells. The company was founded by Brien Lundin, John Calhoun, Andrew Barron and Dennis J. Flood on August 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Rochester, NY.

