Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Receives $19.31 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.31.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

CCRN opened at $21.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Cross Country Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.56 million, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.79 and its 200 day moving average is $15.32.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $331.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $198,925.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,343.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Trunfio sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $693,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,512. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCRN. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 65,690.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

