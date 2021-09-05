CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $305.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $296.00 to $305.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $290.15.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $278.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.83 billion, a PE ratio of -386.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $115.25 and a fifty-two week high of $289.24.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total value of $759,045.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total value of $1,728,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 281,834 shares of company stock valued at $71,949,528. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

