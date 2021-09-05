Cryptobuyer (XPT) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $37.00

Cryptobuyer (CURRENCY:XPT) traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. One Cryptobuyer coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptobuyer has a market capitalization of $57,274.04 and approximately $37.00 worth of Cryptobuyer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cryptobuyer has traded down 49.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cryptobuyer alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00060527 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00016102 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.53 or 0.00123065 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.10 or 0.00840217 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00047220 BTC.

Cryptobuyer Profile

Cryptobuyer (CRYPTO:XPT) is a coin. It launched on October 28th, 2018. Cryptobuyer’s total supply is 155,254,440 coins and its circulating supply is 57,282,664 coins. Cryptobuyer’s official Twitter account is @cryptobuyer . The official website for Cryptobuyer is cryptobuyer.io . Cryptobuyer’s official message board is medium.com/@Cryptobuyer

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptobuyer is a crypto payment infrastructure provider. It allows merchants and businesses to have cryptocurrencies payments available for their customers by contracting the platform PoS solution. An ATM-like feature is available for the people to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, as well as a mobile app where it is possible to see the Cryptobuyer partners. Crpytopbuyers initial token was the Plata token which used the same ticker, XPT, and was an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency, used to empower the platform as it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the Cryptobuyer ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Cryptobuyer

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptobuyer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptobuyer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptobuyer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptobuyer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptobuyer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.