CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $70.00. The stock had previously closed at $58.42, but opened at $60.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. CS Disco shares last traded at $57.57, with a volume of 5,109 shares trading hands.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on LAW. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.22.

About CS Disco (NYSE:LAW)

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.