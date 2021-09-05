CUE Protocol Price Tops $71.39 on Exchanges (CUE)

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 5th. One CUE Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $71.39 or 0.00141866 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CUE Protocol has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. CUE Protocol has a total market capitalization of $543,774.53 and $607.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CUE Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00065017 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.87 or 0.00158714 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.26 or 0.00189297 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,941.25 or 0.07832094 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,969.96 or 0.99300953 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $494.47 or 0.00982624 BTC.

CUE Protocol Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

Buying and Selling CUE Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUE Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUE Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CUE Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUE Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.