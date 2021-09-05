CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,036 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 96.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 792.6% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upped their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.89.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $5,809,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,092,508. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 107,927 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,799 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $87.47 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.25 and a 200-day moving average of $80.22. The company has a market capitalization of $115.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.