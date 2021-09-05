CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.010-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $484 million-$496 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $492.64 million.CyberArk Software also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.190-$-0.020 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CYBR. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $175.08.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.00. The stock had a trading volume of 225,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,425. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.99. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $95.12 and a 1 year high of $171.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -157.41 and a beta of 1.28.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.