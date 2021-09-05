Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBS) Shares Bought by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC grew its stake in shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBS) by 40.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,370 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 0.09% of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYSEARCA WEBS opened at $13.63 on Friday. Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $54.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average of $18.70.

