Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €116.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €116.00 ($136.47) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DAI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on shares of Daimler in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €91.29 ($107.39).

Shares of Daimler stock opened at €70.17 ($82.55) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €73.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of €73.89. Daimler has a 12-month low of €41.77 ($49.14) and a 12-month high of €80.41 ($94.60). The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.70. The stock has a market cap of $75.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

