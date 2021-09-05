Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 210 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 6.6% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,944,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 7.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,356,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 16.0% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $493,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 427,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,235,000 after purchasing an additional 24,616 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at $17,528,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROP opened at $486.22 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $362.90 and a one year high of $499.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $482.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $444.56.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $489.73 price target (down from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $497.29.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.