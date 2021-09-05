Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,676 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx in the first quarter worth about $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 81.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the first quarter worth about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XLNX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xilinx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.71.

Shares of XLNX opened at $155.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.27. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.71 and a 52 week high of $159.30. The stock has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $878.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,562,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

