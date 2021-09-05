Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.31 Million Position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of The Chefs’ Warehouse worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHEF. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 4,140.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,512,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,481 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter valued at $9,477,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 1,354,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,251,000 after purchasing an additional 298,586 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 605,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 225,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perry Creek Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 429.5% in the 1st quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP now owns 277,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 225,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $29.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.85. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $35.56.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.36. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 14.30% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Patricia Lecouras sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $64,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,782.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHEF shares. TheStreet cut The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

