Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Position in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Omega Flex were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 14.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 16.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Flex during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 15.5% during the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Omega Flex during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

OFLX stock opened at $148.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.03. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.55 and a 52-week high of $193.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.48 and a beta of 0.36.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 51.16%. The company had revenue of $31.97 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Omega Flex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Omega Flex Company Profile

Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. The company offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semi-conductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation.

