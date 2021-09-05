Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 800 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNO. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 4.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.2% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 58,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 92.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $41.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a current ratio of 7.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.52 and a beta of 1.42. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $29.79 and a fifty-two week high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $378.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.90 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 83.79%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VNO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

