DAO Maker Achieves Market Cap of $97.54 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Over the last week, DAO Maker has traded up 11% against the dollar. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $97.54 million and $6.00 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO Maker coin can currently be bought for $2.65 or 0.00005289 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00064650 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.40 or 0.00154606 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.05 or 0.00187872 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,874.82 or 0.07739880 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,008.02 or 0.99889971 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $494.13 or 0.00987009 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker was first traded on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 275,163,216 coins and its circulating supply is 36,839,436 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

