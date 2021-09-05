Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)’s share price dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $60.84 and last traded at $60.84. Approximately 3,322 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,826,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.44.

DQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Daqo New Energy from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Nomura upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Daqo New Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.72.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.26). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The firm had revenue of $441.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $727,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $704,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $3,979,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

