Darcy Will Buys 1,950 Shares of Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH) Stock

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH) Director Darcy Will bought 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.04 per share, with a total value of C$15,685.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$441,478.85.

Darcy Will also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Darcy Will purchased 525 shares of Gamehost stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.98 per share, with a total value of C$4,191.23.

On Friday, August 20th, Darcy Will purchased 2,275 shares of Gamehost stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,212.42.

GH stock opened at C$8.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.21. The company has a market cap of C$187.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.56. Gamehost Inc. has a 52 week low of C$4.20 and a 52 week high of C$8.85.

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. The company operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. Its gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games and government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services; and hotel activities comprise the operation of full and limited service hotels, and the provision of banquet and convention services.

