Dashyant Dhanak Sells 388 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $29,763.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Dashyant Dhanak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Dashyant Dhanak sold 3,845 shares of Incyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $334,515.00.

INCY stock opened at $76.09 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $71.91 and a 1-year high of $101.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.71.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Incyte had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $705.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Incyte by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Incyte by 2.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Incyte by 81.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Incyte by 0.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.29.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

