David Khalil Sells 15,380 Shares of Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Director David Khalil sold 15,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $96,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Spark Networks stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Spark Networks SE has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $8.40.

Get Spark Networks alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on LOV. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Spark Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOV. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Spark Networks by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $2,794,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Spark Networks by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 55,748 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Spark Networks by 175.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 68,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 43,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeereddi Investments LP bought a new stake in Spark Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.