David Khalil Sells 15,380 Shares of Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Director David Khalil sold 15,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $96,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Spark Networks stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Spark Networks SE has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $8.40.
Several brokerages have weighed in on LOV. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Spark Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.
About Spark Networks
Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.
