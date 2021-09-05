David Khalil Sells 7,500 Shares of Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Director David Khalil sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $54,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN LOV opened at $3.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Spark Networks SE has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOV. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the first quarter worth $2,794,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the second quarter worth $643,000. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 5.5% in the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,556,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 81,730 shares during the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the first quarter worth $420,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 28.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 55,748 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LOV. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Spark Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

