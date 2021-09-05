David T. Ibnale Sells 3,252 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Stock

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $148,096.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,854,824.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

UCTT opened at $46.72 on Friday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $65.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.07.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Ultra Clean’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $450,273,000 after buying an additional 840,392 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,936,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,463,000 after buying an additional 582,447 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 4,167.6% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 580,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,000,000 after buying an additional 566,800 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 571.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 527,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,315,000 after buying an additional 448,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 167.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 704,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,867,000 after buying an additional 440,565 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UCTT shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

