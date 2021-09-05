David T. Ibnale Sells 3,252 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Stock

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $148,096.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,854,824.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
UCTT opened at $46.72 on Friday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $65.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.07.
Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Ultra Clean’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UCTT shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.
Ultra Clean Company Profile
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.
