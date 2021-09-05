DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $3.23 Million Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,758 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 18.1% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 14.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 5.0% during the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 8,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 34.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 0.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 136,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $39.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.25. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $26.17 and a twelve month high of $39.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.21 and a 200-day moving average of $36.85.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.80.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

