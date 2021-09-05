DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

ETR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Entergy from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $112.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.56. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $114.88.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total value of $325,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,440.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,186 shares of company stock valued at $667,644. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

