DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Takes $2.26 Million Position in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $944,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,565,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,481,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,189,000. 1.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ULCC opened at $15.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $22.70.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $550.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.17 million. The firm’s revenue was up 183.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ULCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $15.61 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.87.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

