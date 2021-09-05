Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.75.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of DAL stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.25. 6,652,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,276,662. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.83. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $27.92 and a 52-week high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($4.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 493.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

