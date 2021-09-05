DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.900-$2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10 billion-$4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.25 billion.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.43. 860,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,529. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $41.52 and a 12 month high of $69.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XRAY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 607,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,088 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $38,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

