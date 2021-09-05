Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Acquires Shares of 805 Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 294.3% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 396.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on SWK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. G.Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.00.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $191.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $199.74 and its 200 day moving average is $200.42. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.19 and a twelve month high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.97%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.