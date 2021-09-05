Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Makes New $155,000 Investment in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 28.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 3.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 5.0% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 16,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 731.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 12.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.65, for a total transaction of $2,460,414.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,704,617.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.82, for a total value of $1,518,994.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,984,411.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,077 shares of company stock worth $12,106,814. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $125.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The firm has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.28%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.11.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

